Destiny 2 Season of the Witch

Seasonal Artifact ModsMonte Carlo CatalystHaruspex TitleExotic Mission Playlist RotationNew ExoticsGrenade Logic QuestNew AspectsCraftable WeaponsSparagmos Exotic ShipSecret Triumphs
Randy's Throwing Knife

Best Destiny 2 Weapons by Type

Pulse RiflesHand CannonsSMGsRocket LaunchersMachine GunsFusion RiflesScout RiflesAuto RiflesLinear Fusion Rifles

Latest News

Bungie Doubles Down on February Release Date For Destiny 2: The Final Shape
Angus Law
Mara Sov, Season of the Wish, Destiny 2
Season of the Wish Brings Mara Sov Back in Destiny 2
Saniya Ahmed
The Spectral Carapace Emblem Is Still Missing in Destiny 2
Corey Plante
Season of the Witch, Destiny 2, Bungie
Despite Layoffs, Destiny 2 Still Nominated for Best Community Support
Saniya Ahmed

God Rolls

Randy's Throwing Knife
Rapacious Appetite
Ammit AR2
Acasia's Dejection
Briar's Contempt

Featured Items

New Primary

Malediction
Brya's Love
Kept Confidence
Unending Tempest
Warden's Law

New Special

Locus Locutus
The Eremite
Luna Regolith III
Ex Diris
Tessellation

New Heavy

Semiotician
Eleatic Principle
Cataphract GL3
Geodetic HSm
Qua Xaphan V

Destiny 2 Season of the Witch

New Features

Elemental OrbsExotic Mission RotatorOpaque Cards

New Weapons

All New WeaponsNew ExoticsHeavy WeaponsSpecial WeaponsPrimary Weapons

Destiny 2 Season of the Deep

New Features

FishingPressure Trials

New Weapons

All New WeaponsNew ExoticsAuto RiflesHand CannonsShotgunsSMGsHeavy WeaponsSpecial WeaponsPrimary Weapons

Latest Posts

Destiny 2, Lightfall, grenade launcher, Bungie
We're Still Missing a Grenade Launcher from Destiny 2: Lightfall

Corey Plante
Igneous Hammer
Igneous Hammer is Still the Perfect Hand Cannon in Destiny 2

Stardust
Future War Cult, faction, Destiny 2, War Cult Endgame
PSA: Ada-1 Has a Rare Future War Cult Shader in Destiny 2

Sahil Bajaj
Osteo Striga, bug, Destiny 2, Legendary, Exotic, craft
Osteo Striga Poison Damage Gets Nerfed Next Season in Destiny 2

Alejandro Josan
Destiny 2, Bungie, Trials of Osiris
Trials of Osiris Will Reward Consecutive Wins in Destiny 2

Alejandro Josan
PVP, Crucible, Sparrow Control
Season 23 Puts Sparrows in Destiny 2 PVP

Saniya Ahmed
Bungie Previews New Season of the Wish Ritual Weapon

Jack Grimshaw
Destiny 2, Bungie, Trials, Trials of Osiris
Bungie Reveals New Trace Rifle and Trials of Osiris Loot Pool for Next Season

Sahil Bajaj
Brya’s Love, Deepsight
Brya’s Love is the Swiss Army Knife of Scout Rifles

Stardust
Season of the Wish, Destiny 2, Ahamkara, armor, gear
Preview of New Destiny 2 Season of the Wish Gear: Dreaming City-Inspired Armor

Saniya Ahmed
Destiny 2, Bungie
Everything to Do in Destiny 2 Before Season of the Witch Ends

Alejandro Josan
The Newest Destiny 2 Prime Gaming Bundle Has An Exclusive Shader

Dillon Skiffington
Shuro Chi Wish Wall, Shuro Chi, Farm the Shuro Chi Encounter, Farm the Shuro Chi, Shuro Chi checkpoint, farm kills
Destiny 2 Season of the Wish Overview: New Dungeon, Gear, and Ahamkara Story

Saniya Ahmed
Destiny 2 Revives the Ahamkara for One Final Wish

Dillon Skiffington
season of the witch, destiny 2, Secrets of the Spire, Secrets of the Spire I, Secrets of the Spire II
All Secret Triumph Locations in Destiny 2 Season of the Witch

Saniya Ahmed
Five Years Later, Savathun Finally Gives Us Destiny 2's Last Wish

Dillon Skiffington
The Imbaru Engine, The Cunning Test, chest location, cache tracking mods, Ghost, Season of the Witch, loot, destiny 2, symbol, Hive symbol
Destiny 2 The Imbaru Engine Guide - All Puzzle Solutions

Saniya Ahmed
PSA: You Can Finally Get the Last Opaque Card in Destiny 2

Angus Law
Destiny 2, Bungie, Trials, Trials of Osiris
Starting Trials Matches With Missing Players Gives Quitter Protection in Destiny 2

Saniya Ahmed
Destiny 2, Bungie
Will Destiny 2 Developers Have To Crunch for The Final Shape?

Sahil Bajaj