Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Report it here.
Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
Final Fantasy XIV News & Guides
FFXIV Patch 6.51
Aloalo Island Variant Dungeon
Aloalo Island Routes
FFXIV x Fall Guys Event
Rhiyes Mount
Giant Leaf Parasol
Statice's Wings Accessory
Humble Triumph Emote
FFXIV: Dawntrail
Fan Fest Keynote Recap
Dawntrail Announcement
Graphical Update Pictures
Dye System Update
New Combat Jobs
Patch 7.0 Release Date
FFXIV on Xbox
System Requirements
Latest News
See All
The FFXIV Community Has Some Concerning Takes on Their Favorite Mounts
Jessica Scharnagle
FFXIV Nominated for Best Ongoing Game, Best Community Support, at Game Awards
Michael Hassall
FFXI Fans are Helping FFXIV Players Experience the Game Ahead of Dawntrail
Michael Hassall
A RWF Static’s Crafter was Seemingly Falsely Banned for RMT
Michael Hassall
Job Guides
FFXIV Tank Guides
Paladin
Warrior
Dark Knight
Gunbreaker
FFXIV DPS Guides
Dragoon
Monk
Ninja
Samurai
Reaper
Black Mage
Summoner
Bard
Machinist
Red Mage
Dancer
Expand to see all Job Guides
Featured Items
New Glamour
Model C-2 Tactical Hood
Model C-2 Tactical Shirt
Model C-2 Tactical Gloves
Model C-2 Tactical Bottoms
Model C-2 Tactical Longboots
Voidvessel
Voidvessel Guillotine
Voidvessel Claws
Voidvessel Tathlums
Voidvessel War Scythe
Voidvessel Bastard Sword
Smaragdine
Smaragdine Knuckles
Smaragdine Cleavers
Smaragdine Index
Smaragdine Sawback
Smaragdine Pistol
FFXIV Patch 6.51
New Features
Fall Guys Event
Aloalo Island Variant Dungeon
Item Highlights
New Items
New Gear
New Weapons
New Tools
New Minions
New Mounts
New Materials
New Orchestrion Rolls
New Triple Triad Cards
New Framer's Kits
FFXIV Patch 6.5
New Features
Magrat Custom Deliveries
Abyssal Fracture Trial
Thaeleia Raid
Item Highlights
New Items
New Glamour
Voidvessel Weapons
Smaragdine Weapons
New Mounts
New Minions
New Armor
New Accessories
New Materials
New Orchestrion Rolls
Latest Posts
How to Farm Allagan Tomestones of Comedy in FFXIV
Mike Williams
,
Jessica Scharnagle
How to Farm Tomestones of Causality in FFXIV
Jessica Scharnagle
How to Get Hermetic Tomestones in FFXIV
Mills Webster
How to Farm Grand Company Seals Fast in FFXIV
Mike Williams
,
Jessica Scharnagle
How to Get the Voidvessel Weapons in FFXIV
Mills Webster
Cloud Data Stress Test: Here’s What We’d do With 50 Million Gil and Unlimited Job Boosts
Michael Hassall
FFXIV Machinist Job Guide (Patch 6.5)
Paulo Kawanishi
FFXIV Fisher Job Guide (Patch 6.5)
Paulo Kawanishi
How To Unlock And Progress Through All Tribal Quests in FFXIV
Mike Williams
Full FFXIV Gold Saucer Fashion Report Guide — Week 302
Jessica Scharnagle
How to Get the Level Checker Mount in FFXIV
Oliv Yanak
How to Get the Quaqua Mount in FFXIV
Michael Hassall
FFXIV Nov. 13-14 Maintenance Schedule and Timer
Michael Hassall
Struggling with FFXIV's Blunderville? Getting Randomly Put in a Solo Match is the Winning Strat
Michael Hassall
FFXIV All Saints' Wake 2023 Full Guide, Walkthrough, and Sneaky Hollow, Haunted Mansion Info
Michael Hassall
How to Get the Sil’dihn Throne Mount in FFXIV
Michael Hassall
Meet the Final Fantasy XIV Player Using a Nerf Gun to Play
Mills Webster
How to Get the Zu Mount in FFXIV
Paulo Kawanishi
How to Get Aloalo Coins in FFXIV
Mills Webster
FFXIV Sage Job Guide (Patch 6.5)
Cody Perez
1
2
3
...
53