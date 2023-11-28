Destiny 2 Scatter Signal God Roll Guide - PVE, PVP, & How to Get

Season of the Wish is upon us in Destiny 2! With it comes a slew of new weapons to collect and naturally that means everyone is itching to get their hands on the best possible roll. But early on it can be really hard to know what will perform the best. In this guide, we tell you how to obtain Scatter Signal and make some early god roll recommendations for the latest Destiny 2 fusion rifle.

We’ve teamed up with Stardust, one of the people behind Clarity - D2 Research, a Destiny 2 project which provides highly trusted explanations of perks, mods, and more for websites like Destiny Item Manager (DIM), Light.gg, Foundry, and more! With his extensive knowledge and experience studying weapons in depth for thousands of hours and keeping a close eye on the meta at all times at every level, he’s more than qualified to make these selections.

How to Obtain

Scatter Signal drops from Season of the Wish activities. That means you'll primarily be getting it from the new Riven's Lair activity or through Season of the Wish Engrams.

About Scatter Signal

Scatter Signal is a Legendary Strand Fusion Rifle of the Rapid-Fire Frame archetype. This means it has deeper ammo reserves and reloads slightly faster when the magazine is empty. It sports the Dragon's Vengeance Origin Trait which activates when an ally dies or you reach critical health. When that happens Scatter Signal's magazine refills and it gains a bonus to range, charge rate, and handling.

Scatter Signal PVE God Roll

Our recommended PVE god roll for this new Strand fusion rifle is below. We're still testing out some perks here, but Enhanced Battery should be good, assuming it doesn't mess with reserve size. If it does, go for Projection Fuse instead. One thing we're also unsure of is how good the new Attrition Orbs perk is. This is a new perk in Season of the Wish which makes it so that dealing sustained damage creates an Orb of Power. When you do get your god roll, remember to Masterwork for Charge Time.

Best PVE Perks by Column Number

Chambered Compensator Enhanced Battery (if it doesn’t mess with reserve size) or Projection Fuse Overflow or Enlightened Action Controlled Burst or maybe Attrition Orbs (to be determined how good it is) Mandatory Charge Time MW.

Scatter Signal Answer PVP God Roll

When it comes to PVP, we need to see Slice in action before making a final verdict, but it seems pretty strong in theory. It might help a lot by preventing your enemy from hitting their optimal time-to-kill (TTK) while you burst them down. In the final column, Under Over will help you take care of pesky Overshields and helps your TTK against anyone with Woven Mail which we know is popular.

Best PVP Perks by Column Number