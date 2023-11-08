Destiny 2 Season of the Wish Overview: New Dungeon, Gear, and Ahamkara Story

Season of the Wish is the last season in Destiny 2's Light and Darkness saga, where we'll deal with the Ahamkara wish-dragons and solve the mystery of the 15th wish. Alongside seasonal gear and activities, there's a lot more happening this season like the new dungeon, in-game LFG, and massive armor and weapon updates.

Season of the Wish Story

The final Imbaru Engine puzzle concluded Season of the Witch, where the Guardian and Eris Morn discover that the solution for the 15th wish hides between the designs on Savathun's moth wings. The puzzle also takes players to a secret Ahamkara egg, which is a big reveal since Riven from the Last Wish raid was supposed to be the last of its kind. The Vanguard is still looking for a way to enter the Traveler's portal, and the Ahamkara may be the key. This season will lead players to The Final Shape expansion.

New Dungeon

Season 21 brought players the Ghosts of the Deep dungeon, and Season of the Wish will launch the second dungeon for the Lightfall year.

Season of the Wish gear.

New Rewards

Seasonal Gear

The seasonal promotional art from Bungie teases a new linear fusion rifle, shotgun, and bow. The armor ornaments on the Guardians look Dreaming City-inspired with a bit of an Ahamkara flair.

Thorn Catalyst

Players will also get the Thorn Exotic catalyst in Season of the Wish. Final blows or absorbing Remnants increase weapon range, mobility, and handling for a short time. Also, Remnants can overflow the magazine with a maximum of 40 rounds.

Season 23 Weapon and Armor Changes

Exotic Weapons

Bungie is overhauling glaives, including Exotic class-specific glaives. Vex Mythoclast and Revision Zero will get Anti-Champion buffs, but Osteo Striga loses some of its strength.

Exotic Armor

The developer leaked Exotic armor its tuning for next season too, and these armor pieces include: Synthoceps, Karnstein Armlets, Mechaneer’s Tricksleeves, ST0MP-EE5, Shards of Galanor, and Celestial Nighthawk.

Fireteam Finder mockup.

Quality of Life Changes

Vault in Orbit

In recent TWID blog posts, Bungie shared several new quality-of-life changes it's making to Destiny 2. First, players can finally access their Vault from Orbit before entering activities, giving them time to perfect their loadouts when away from the Tower.

In-Game LFG

There's also the in-game Fireteam Finder, so players won't have to rely on the Destiny 2 Companion app or Discord. Bungie will begin removing Legendary Shards from Destiny 2 in Season of the Wish, so there will be more reliance on Glimmer.

Currency Changes

With this update, Engram costs will change too. Some Ghost mods will have lower energy costs. The Tower gunsmith Banshee-44 is getting foundry weapon focusing for Veist, Suros, Hakke, and Omolon. We have a list of available weapons and Banshee's weapon rotation that you can check out. Master Rahool will have better Enhancement Prism and Enhancement Core conversions as well.

Citadel PVP map.

Crucible

The Dreaming City PVP map, Citadel, returns to Destiny 2.