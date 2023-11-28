Destiny 2 Supercluster God Roll Guide - PVE, PVP, & How to Get

Season of the Wish is upon us in Destiny 2! With it comes a slew of new weapons to collect and naturally that means everyone is itching to get their hands on the best possible roll. But early on it can be really hard to know what will perform the best. In this guide, we tell you how to obtain Supercluster and make some early god roll recommendations for the latest Destiny 2 shotgun.

We’ve teamed up with Stardust, one of the people behind Clarity - D2 Research, a Destiny 2 project which provides highly trusted explanations of perks, mods, and more for websites like Destiny Item Manager (DIM), Light.gg, Foundry, and more! With his extensive knowledge and experience studying weapons in depth for thousands of hours and keeping a close eye on the meta at all times at every level, he’s more than qualified to make these selections.

How to Obtain

Supercluster drops from Season of the Wish activities. That means you'll primarily be getting it from the new Riven's Lair activity or through Season of the Wish Engrams.

About Supercluster

Supercluster is a Legendary Strand Kinetic Shotgun of the Pinpoint Slug Frame archetype. This means it fires a single-slug round and the recoil pattern is more predictably vertical. It sports the Dragon's Vengeance Origin Trait which activates when an ally dies or you reach critical health. When that happens Supercluster's magazine refills and it gains a bonus to range, charge rate, and handling.

Supercluster PVE God Roll

Our recommended PVE god roll for this new strand shotgun is below. However, in the third column, Fourth Time’s the Charm might have a bit of usefulness as well if you’re somehow in a situation where you’re running out of ammo, but otherwise just use Reconstruction. Surrounded is only recommended when applicable as mentioned.

Fluted Barrel

Assault Mag

Reconstruction

Vorpal Weapon or Cascade Point (or Surrounded when applicable)

Supercluster PVP God Roll

As a whole, Supercluster is really lackluster when it comes to PVP. There's literally nothing useful for PVP in the 4th column unless you want Hatchling with Slideshot already buffing up your range.