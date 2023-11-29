Destiny 2 Scalar Potential God Roll Guide - PVE, PVP, & How to Get

Season of the Wish is upon us in Destiny 2! With it comes a slew of new weapons to collect and naturally that means everyone is itching to get their hands on the best possible roll. But early on it can be really hard to know what will perform the best. In this guide, we tell you how to obtain Scalar Potential and make some early god roll recommendations for the latest Destiny 2 Pulse Rifle.

We’ve teamed up with Stardust, one of the people behind Clarity - D2 Research, a Destiny 2 project which provides highly trusted explanations of perks, mods, and more for websites like Destiny Item Manager (DIM), Light.gg, Foundry, and more! With his extensive knowledge and experience studying weapons in depth for thousands of hours and keeping a close eye on the meta at all times at every level, he’s more than qualified to make these selections.

How to Obtain

Scalar Potential drops from Season of the Wish activities. That means you'll primarily be getting it from the new Riven's Lair activity or through Season of the Wish Engrams.

About Scalar Potential

Scalar Potential is a Legendary Arc Pulse Rifle of the Rapid-Fire Frame archetype. This means it has deeper ammo reserves and reloads slightly faster when the magazine is empty. It sports the Dragon's Vengeance Origin Trait which activates when an ally dies or you reach critical health. When that happens Scalar Potential's magazine refills and it gains a bonus to range, charge rate, and handling.

Scalar Potential PVE God Roll

Our recommended PVE god roll for this new Arc Pulse Rifle is below. As a whole, Scalar Potential feels like a nice weapon though it is somewhat lacking in the third column.

One thing we're unsure of is how good the new Attrition Orbs perk is. This is a new perk in Season of the Wish which makes it so that dealing sustained damage creates an Orb of Power. It's probably not super good here but might be once enough testing is done.

Best PVE Perks by Column Number

Arrowhead Brake Tactical Mag Enlightened Action (or Keep Away) Golden Tricorn or maybe Deconstruct (TBD) or maybe Attrition Orbs (TBD)

Scalar Potential Answer PVP God Roll

When it comes to PVP, we once again need to see what the uptime looks like on Attrition Orbs before we can say whether or not it's good. If you're playing a 6v6 gamemode outside of Checkmate, Overflow can be good as well.

Best PVP Perks by Column Number