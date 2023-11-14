Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Destiny 2 News
Bungie Doubles Down on February Release Date For Destiny 2: The Final Shape
Season of the Wish Brings Mara Sov Back in Destiny 2
Saniya Ahmed
The Spectral Carapace Emblem Is Still Missing in Destiny 2
Corey Plante
Despite Layoffs, Destiny 2 Still Nominated for Best Community Support
Saniya Ahmed
PSA: Ada-1 Has a Rare Future War Cult Shader in Destiny 2
Sahil Bajaj
Osteo Striga Poison Damage Gets Nerfed Next Season in Destiny 2
Alejandro Josan
Trials of Osiris Will Reward Consecutive Wins in Destiny 2
Alejandro Josan
Season 23 Puts Sparrows in Destiny 2 PVP
Saniya Ahmed
Bungie Previews New Season of the Wish Ritual Weapon
Jack Grimshaw
Bungie Reveals New Trace Rifle and Trials of Osiris Loot Pool for Next Season
Sahil Bajaj
Preview of New Destiny 2 Season of the Wish Gear: Dreaming City-Inspired Armor
Saniya Ahmed
The Newest Destiny 2 Prime Gaming Bundle Has An Exclusive Shader
Dillon Skiffington
Destiny 2 Revives the Ahamkara for One Final Wish
Dillon Skiffington
Five Years Later, Savathun Finally Gives Us Destiny 2's Last Wish
Dillon Skiffington
PSA: You Can Finally Get the Last Opaque Card in Destiny 2
Angus Law
Starting Trials Matches With Missing Players Gives Quitter Protection in Destiny 2
Saniya Ahmed
PSA: Xur Is Finally Selling Mechaneer’s Tricksleeves This Week
Sahil Bajaj
Bungie Reportedly Revealed In-Game LFG to Destiny 2 Community Before Devs
Angus Law
Bungie Addresses Layoffs: “We Know We Have Lost a Lot of Your Trust.”
Saniya Ahmed
Bungie Staff Reportedly Begged for Changes to Retain Destiny 2 Players
Whitney Meers
