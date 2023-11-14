Welcome to the new beta.  Found a bug or issue? Report it here.

Destiny 2 News

Bungie Doubles Down on February Release Date For Destiny 2: The Final Shape

Mara Sov, Season of the Wish, Destiny 2
Season of the Wish Brings Mara Sov Back in Destiny 2
Saniya Ahmed
The Spectral Carapace Emblem Is Still Missing in Destiny 2
placeholder
Corey Plante
Season of the Witch, Destiny 2, Bungie
Despite Layoffs, Destiny 2 Still Nominated for Best Community Support
Saniya Ahmed
Future War Cult, faction, Destiny 2, War Cult Endgame
PSA: Ada-1 Has a Rare Future War Cult Shader in Destiny 2

Sahil Bajaj
Osteo Striga, bug, Destiny 2, Legendary, Exotic, craft
Osteo Striga Poison Damage Gets Nerfed Next Season in Destiny 2

Alejandro Josan
Destiny 2, Bungie, Trials of Osiris
Trials of Osiris Will Reward Consecutive Wins in Destiny 2

Alejandro Josan
PVP, Crucible, Sparrow Control
Season 23 Puts Sparrows in Destiny 2 PVP

Saniya Ahmed
Bungie Previews New Season of the Wish Ritual Weapon

Jack Grimshaw
Destiny 2, Bungie, Trials, Trials of Osiris
Bungie Reveals New Trace Rifle and Trials of Osiris Loot Pool for Next Season

Sahil Bajaj
Season of the Wish, Destiny 2, Ahamkara, armor, gear
Preview of New Destiny 2 Season of the Wish Gear: Dreaming City-Inspired Armor

Saniya Ahmed
The Newest Destiny 2 Prime Gaming Bundle Has An Exclusive Shader

Dillon Skiffington
Destiny 2 Revives the Ahamkara for One Final Wish

Dillon Skiffington
Five Years Later, Savathun Finally Gives Us Destiny 2's Last Wish

Dillon Skiffington
PSA: You Can Finally Get the Last Opaque Card in Destiny 2

placeholder
Angus Law
Destiny 2, Bungie, Trials, Trials of Osiris
Starting Trials Matches With Missing Players Gives Quitter Protection in Destiny 2

Saniya Ahmed
Destiny 2, Bungie, Xur
PSA: Xur Is Finally Selling Mechaneer’s Tricksleeves This Week

Sahil Bajaj
Fireteam Finder, Destiny 2
Bungie Reportedly Revealed In-Game LFG to Destiny 2 Community Before Devs

placeholder
Angus Law
Destiny 2, Bungie
Bungie Addresses Layoffs: “We Know We Have Lost a Lot of Your Trust.”

Saniya Ahmed
Destiny 2, Bungie, The Final Shape, Lightfall
Bungie Staff Reportedly Begged for Changes to Retain Destiny 2 Players

Whitney Meers