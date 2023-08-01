Articles
Final Fantasy XIVDestiny 2Infinite CraftGenshin ImpactSims 4MinecraftPokemonElden Ring
0Comments
DESTINY 2GUIDES

PUBLISHED

UPDATED

Error Code Centipede: What is It & How to Fix in Destiny 2

Destiny 2 error code names don't indicate a fix, but they can help diagnose issues.

Jack Grimshaw,Saniya Ahmed

About the Authors

Jack Grimshaw

Jack Grimshaw is a freelance writer whose words have appeared on Prima Games, NME, PCGamesN, Red Bull, and Dexerto. Currently, he has over 2000 hours in Destiny 2 (on Steam, not including the many Battlenet Hours). He may have been late to Destiny, only jumping in when Rise of Iron released, but since then it has dominated his life. He is usually either in Destiny 2, Arma 3, or noodling around with all kinds of C# shenanigans. If he is away from his PC he is either painting high price plastic or watering too many house plants.

Saniya Ahmed

Saniya Ahmed is an editor at Fanbyte covering Destiny 2 news, guides, and feature stories. She’s a long-time Destiny player who loves the game for its lore and is a Hunter main. Her bylines include GameSpot, IGN, WIRED, Game Informer, and more.

Newest

Related Posts

Error Code Plum: What is It & How to Fix in Destiny 2
merritt k
All Destiny 2 Error Codes & How to Fix Them
merritt k
Error Code Beaver: What is It & How to Fix in Destiny 2
Collin MacGregor