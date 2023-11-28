All Starcat Locations Guide in Destiny 2 Season of the Wish

Season of the Wish returns some of Destiny 2: Forsaken's destinations, activities, characters, and the cats. Yeah, remember those cat statues you could give rice cakes to around the Dreaming City? The Familiar Felines triumph for Season of the Wish has players find 14 Starcats to get the Wyrmguard Ghost shell.

The Secrets tab under Season of the Wish's triumphs hints at each Starcat location, and Destiny 2 will unlock more hints throughout the next few weeks. When you find these astral cats, presenting them with a gift rewards you with Legendary gear.

Blind Well Starcat Location

"Within the Blind Well, this Starcat likes to wait by the door."

If you've been playing through the Wishing All The Best quest, you may have stumbled upon one of the astral cats in the Blind Well activity. Load into the activity and head to the giant door in the back of the arena.

Garden of Plenty Starcat Location

"Within the Garden of Plenty in Riven's Lair, this Starcat likes to peer down from a place of power."

Jump into Riven's Lair from the HELM. The activity has different paths, but the Garden of Plenty area is accessible through the Polysemy objective. After you enter through the Garden of Plenty portal in Riven's Lair, run across the map towards a large rock with trees. On the edge of the cliff, beside the rock, you'll find another Starcat.