Welcome to the new beta.  Found a bug or issue? Report it here.

Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Season of the Wish
Item Database
Weapons
Builds
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Rarest Items
Season of the Wish
Item Database
Weapons
Builds
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Rarest Items
DESTINY 2GUIDES

PUBLISHED

All Starcat Locations Guide in Destiny 2 Season of the Wish

These starlit kitties are new collectibles scattered across Season of the Wish activities, here's how you can find them.

Saniya Ahmed

Season of the Wish returns some of Destiny 2: Forsaken's destinations, activities, characters, and the cats. Yeah, remember those cat statues you could give rice cakes to around the Dreaming City? The Familiar Felines triumph for Season of the Wish has players find 14 Starcats to get the Wyrmguard Ghost shell.

The Secrets tab under Season of the Wish's triumphs hints at each Starcat location, and Destiny 2 will unlock more hints throughout the next few weeks. When you find these astral cats, presenting them with a gift rewards you with Legendary gear.

Blind Well Starcat Location

"Within the Blind Well, this Starcat likes to wait by the door."

Blind Well Starcat Location_fanbyte.jpg

If you've been playing through the Wishing All The Best quest, you may have stumbled upon one of the astral cats in the Blind Well activity. Load into the activity and head to the giant door in the back of the arena.

Garden of Plenty Starcat Location

"Within the Garden of Plenty in Riven's Lair, this Starcat likes to peer down from a place of power."

Garden of Plenty Starcat Location.jpg

Jump into Riven's Lair from the HELM. The activity has different paths, but the Garden of Plenty area is accessible through the Polysemy objective. After you enter through the Garden of Plenty portal in Riven's Lair, run across the map towards a large rock with trees. On the edge of the cliff, beside the rock, you'll find another Starcat.

About the Author

Saniya Ahmed

Saniya Ahmed is an editor at Fanbyte covering Destiny 2 news, guides, and feature stories. She’s a long-time Destiny player who loves the game for its lore and is a Hunter main. Her bylines include GameSpot, IGN, WIRED, Game Informer, and more.

Related Posts

Destiny 2, Bungie, Season of the Wish
Destiny 2 Wishbearer Title Guide – All Triumphs for Season of the Wish Title
Jack Grimshaw
All 7 New Weapon Patterns in Destiny 2 Season of Defiance
merritt k
All Final Fantasy XIV Server Populations (November 2023)
Mike Williams,Jessica Scharnagle