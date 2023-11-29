Destiny 2 Chivalric Fire God Roll Guide - PVE, PVP, & How to Get

Season of the Wish brings forth several new weapons to the game, with the Chivalric Fire sword being a great addition for those who want to spread some scorching fire across the enemy lines.

How to Get Chivalric Fire in Destiny 2

To get the Chivalric Fire sword in Destiny 2, you will have to level up your reputation rank with the Vanguard, Gambit, and Crucible ritual vendors. Get to Rank 16 with Commander Zavala, The Drifter, or Lord Shaxx at the Tower. Complete their respective activities to earn level up and collect Chivalric Fire.

Chivalric Fire God Rolls

Chivalric Fire PVE God Roll

Relentless Strikes

Attrition Orbs / Destabilizing Rounds

Vanguard’s Vindication

The Chivalric Fire shines during PVE encounters with its limited perk selection. Relentless Strike will grant you Sword ammo after landing three light attacks within a short time — two seconds between each hit. The fifth slot can be filled by either Attrition Orbs or Destabilizing Rounds. The Attrition Orbs grants you an Orb of Power after dealing sustained damage. The second trait causes nearby enemy targets to become volatile after dealing final blows. Both are great for crowd control, so you can use them interchangeably. Finally, due to this being a melee weapon after all, Vanguard’s Vindication will grant a small amount of health after you deal final blows, increasing your survivability.

Chivalric Fire PVP God Roll

Relentless Strikes

Destabilizing Rounds

Gun and Run / One Quiet Moment

Unfortunately, the perks available for both the fourth and fifth slots of the Chivalric Fire are not that great for PVP. Relentless Strikes is the best out of the two options due to the commonality of its trigger condition in PVP matches. Out of the two fifth-slot traits, Destabilizing Rounds may get you out of trouble the most if you are surrounded by opposing Guardians. Finally, either Gun and Run or One Quiet Moment are decent options for PVP. The Gun and Run boosts sprint speed after rapidly defeating targets, with a larger bonus if those targets are Guardians, powerful combatants, and high-value targets. One Quiet Moment increases reload speed and handling when you are out of combat, with Chivalric Fire gaining movement speed as a sword.