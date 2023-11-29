Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Season of the Wish
Item Database
Weapons
Builds
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Rarest Items
Season of the Wish
Item Database
Weapons
Builds
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Rarest Items
DESTINY 2GUIDES

PUBLISHED

Destiny 2 Season of the Wish Weapon Focusing Guide

Focus new goodies and golden oldies for your favorite weapon roll.

Jack Grimshaw

About the Author

Jack Grimshaw

Jack Grimshaw is a freelance writer whose words have appeared on Prima Games, NME, PCGamesN, Red Bull, and Dexerto. Currently, he has over 2000 hours in Destiny 2 (on Steam, not including the many Battlenet Hours). He may have been late to Destiny, only jumping in when Rise of Iron released, but since then it has dominated his life. He is usually either in Destiny 2, Arma 3, or noodling around with all kinds of C# shenanigans. If he is away from his PC he is either painting high price plastic or watering too many house plants.

Related Posts

Destiny 2 Imperative God Roll Guide - PVE, PVP, & How to Get
Dillon Skiffington,Stardust
Destiny 2 Optative God Roll Guide - PVE, PVP, & How to Get
Dillon Skiffington,Stardust
Destiny 2 Subjunctive God Roll Guide - PVE, PVP, & How to Get
Dillon Skiffington,Stardust