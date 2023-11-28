Destiny 2 Appetence God Roll Guide - PVE, PVP, & How to Get

Season of the Wish is upon us in Destiny 2! With it comes a slew of new weapons to collect and naturally that means everyone is itching to get their hands on the best possible roll. But early on it can be really hard to know what will perform the best. In this guide, we tell you how to obtain Appetence and make some early god roll recommendations for the latest Destiny 2 Trace Rifle.

We’ve teamed up with Stardust, one of the people behind Clarity - D2 Research, a Destiny 2 project which provides highly trusted explanations of perks, mods, and more for websites like Destiny Item Manager (DIM), Light.gg, Foundry, and more! With his extensive knowledge and experience studying weapons in depth for thousands of hours and keeping a close eye on the meta at all times at every level, he’s more than qualified to make these selections.

How to Obtain

Appetence drops from Season of the Wish activities. That means you'll primarily be getting it from the new Riven's Lair activity or through Season of the Wish Engrams.

About Appetence

Appetence is a Legendary Stasis Trace Rifle of the Adaptive archetype. It sports the Dragon's Vengeance Origin Trait which activates when an ally dies or you reach critical health. When that happens Appetence's magazine refills and it gains a bonus to range, charge rate, and handling.

Appetence PVE God Roll

Our recommended PVE god roll for this new Stasis Trace Rifle is below. We really wish Deconstruct was in the third column, but alas we have to settle for Overflow or Demolitionist, two perk selections you're probably used to seeing. Killing Tally can be good in the fourth column, but only if you're using Overflow, Clown Cartridge, or you're a Warlock running Cenotaph Mask.

Best PVE Perks by Column Number

Smallbore Tactical Battery Overflow or Demolitionist Headstone or Killing Tally (only with Overflow or Clown Cartridge or if you’re running Cenotaph Mask) or One For All

Appetence Answer PVP God Roll

When it comes to PVP, Appetence is pretty straightforward with a lot of the usual perks. One thing we're also unsure of is how good the new Attrition Orbs perk is. This is a new perk in Season of the Wish which makes it so that dealing sustained damage creates an Orb of Power. It's probably not super good here but might be once enough testing is done.

Best PVP Perks by Column Number