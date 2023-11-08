Season of the Witch is here and with it we’ve gotten a new Void Precision Frame scout rifle, Brya’s Love. It has all the perks you could want from a scout rifle for both PVE and PVP alongside some new traits. As is the norm with seasonal weapons, this weapon can be crafted with Enhanced Perks. Here’s how you can get it and the best perk choices for both PVE and PVP.

How to Get Brya’s Love in Destiny 2

Brya’s Love can drop from Savathun’s Spire or Altars of Summoning but players can focus it with Witch engrams at the Ritual Table in the Athenaeum — which you can access from the HELM. Obtaining five weapon patterns or applying Deepsight Harmonizers to five separate Brya’s Loves that don’t have Deepsight, can make the weapon craftable at The Enclave.

Brya’s Love is the Swiss Army Knife of Scout Rifles



You could reasonably choose a dozen different rolls on this weapon and all of them would make perfect sense for their use case. Read More: Why you don’t want to miss out on Brya’s Love

Brya’s Love God Rolls

Brya’s Love PVE God Roll

Arrowhead Brake

Tactical Mag

Rapid Hit or Shoot To Loot

Explosive Payload or Precision Instrument

Masterwork: Stability

Rapid Hit or Shoot to Loot with Explosive Payload are timeless perk combinations for scout rifles in PVE — even more so now that Shoot to Loot allows players to pick up orbs by shooting them. Still, there is a case to be made for Rapid Hit combined with Precision Instrument, a brand new trait that increases precision damage upon dealing sustained damage. Rapid Hit activates on precision hits, and getting consecutive hits for Rapid Hits would activate Precision Instrument. This perk combination has great synergy and it could be the next hottest perk combination for PVE. There is some possible synergy with Loose Change and Golden Tricorn as they both rely on ability damage/debuffs but I would only try that in low-stakes content.

Brya’s Love PVP God Roll

Hammer Forged Rifling or Smallbore

Accurized Rounds or Steady Rounds

Keep Away or Rapid Hit

Precision Instrument or Explosive Payload or Adagio

Masterwork: Stability or Range

Keep Away is incredibly strong as it offers increased reload, range and accuracy when no one is around, so using that with a scout rifle is a no brainer. However, Rapid Hit can be very strong with the extra stability it offers upon activating it. When it comes to the fourth column, there are several traits to choose from: like Explosive Payload or Adagio, and high-risk high-reward perks like Precision Instrument — which can increase precision damage with sustained hits but missing a shot could bring you back to square one. Depending on the barrels and magazine you choose, finding the right balance between Range and Stability will take you a long way in the Crucible.