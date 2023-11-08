Welcome to the new beta.  Found a bug or issue? Report it here.

Brya's Love
Brya's Love

Sahil Bajaj

Season of the Witch is here and with it we’ve gotten a new Void Precision Frame scout rifle, Brya’s Love. It has all the perks you could want from a scout rifle for both PVE and PVP alongside some new traits. As is the norm with seasonal weapons, this weapon can be crafted with Enhanced Perks. Here’s how you can get it and the best perk choices for both PVE and PVP.

How to Get Brya’s Love in Destiny 2

Brya’s Love can drop from Savathun’s Spire or Altars of Summoning but players can focus it with Witch engrams at the Ritual Table in the Athenaeum — which you can access from the HELM. Obtaining five weapon patterns or applying Deepsight Harmonizers to five separate Brya’s Loves that don’t have Deepsight, can make the weapon craftable at The Enclave.

Brya’s Love is the Swiss Army Knife of Scout Rifles

You could reasonably choose a dozen different rolls on this weapon and all of them would make perfect sense for their use case.

Read More: Why you don’t want to miss out on Brya’s Love

Brya’s Love God Rolls

Brya’s Love PVE God Roll

  • Arrowhead Brake
  • Tactical Mag
  • Rapid Hit or Shoot To Loot
  • Explosive Payload or Precision Instrument
  • Masterwork: Stability

Rapid Hit or Shoot to Loot with Explosive Payload are timeless perk combinations for scout rifles in PVE — even more so now that Shoot to Loot allows players to pick up orbs by shooting them. Still, there is a case to be made for Rapid Hit combined with Precision Instrument, a brand new trait that increases precision damage upon dealing sustained damage. Rapid Hit activates on precision hits, and getting consecutive hits for Rapid Hits would activate Precision Instrument. This perk combination has great synergy and it could be the next hottest perk combination for PVE. There is some possible synergy with Loose Change and Golden Tricorn as they both rely on ability damage/debuffs but I would only try that in low-stakes content.

Brya’s Love PVP God Roll

  • Hammer Forged Rifling or Smallbore
  • Accurized Rounds or Steady Rounds
  • Keep Away or Rapid Hit
  • Precision Instrument or Explosive Payload or Adagio
  • Masterwork: Stability or Range

Keep Away is incredibly strong as it offers increased reload, range and accuracy when no one is around, so using that with a scout rifle is a no brainer. However, Rapid Hit can be very strong with the extra stability it offers upon activating it. When it comes to the fourth column, there are several traits to choose from: like Explosive Payload or Adagio, and high-risk high-reward perks like Precision Instrument — which can increase precision damage with sustained hits but missing a shot could bring you back to square one. Depending on the barrels and magazine you choose, finding the right balance between Range and Stability will take you a long way in the Crucible.

About the Author

Sahil Bajaj

Sahil Bajaj is a Narrative Designer and Game Writer who is currently working as a freelancer. He's worked with companies like Sweet Baby Inc, Veritable Joy and the 4 Winds Entertainment. He plays all Destiny 2 classes equally and is Guardian Rank 11.

Stats

Lore

"What was Brya like?"

The assembled Ghosts—Targe, Peach, and Ophiuchus—ceased their gossip. They turned to Glint, who bobbed back a half-step.

"I never met her," Glint admitted.

"But you know what happened to her, right?" Peach asked. Glint nodded.

"She was…" Peach thought for a moment, searching for the word. "Cheerful."

Glint contracted his shell in confusion. "That's a little hard to imagine."

"It's true!" Peach chimed.

"You saying that makes it even harder to imagine," Glint replied, but Targe and Ophiuchus bobbed in affirmation.

"I mean, Eris was never cheerful," Peach continued. "But Brya could bring out a different side of her. It was impressive. I was impressed."

"She used to make up rhymes with Eris," Targe added.

"It was… endearing," Ophiuchus said.

"Huh," Glint mused. "It sounds like she was pretty special."

"She was," Targe said. They fell into a moment's silence until Peach spoke again.

"What she did in the Hellmouth… it wasn't for nothing. Eris made it out."

The assembled Ghosts nodded.

"I think I'd do the same, if Crow was in danger," Glint said softly. "If that was the only way to keep him safe. But Crow would be very sad. Very, very sad."

"Eris is 'very, very sad' too. It wasn't just losing the Light or her friends," Targe replied.

"We know our Guardians better than anyone," Ophiuchus said. "We see them at their lowest moments."

Targe glanced away, lost in thought.

Peach hummed. "I wonder what she'd think about Eris's plan?"

Her question hung in the air for a moment. Glint bobbed in consideration.

"I think she'd be proud," he said, and the others agreed.

Barrel Slot

Perk Icon

Smallbore

Dual strength barrel. • Increases range • Increases stability

Perk Icon

Polygonal Rifling

Barrel optimized for recoil reduction. • Increases stability

Perk Icon

Hammer-Forged Rifling

Durable ranged barrel. • Increases range

Perk Icon

Full Bore

Barrel optimized for distance. • Greatly increases range • Decreases stability • Slightly decreases handling speed

Perk Icon

Fluted Barrel

Ultra-light barrel. • Greatly increases handling speed • Slightly increases stability

Perk Icon

Extended Barrel

Weighty barrel extension. • Increases range • Decreases handling speed • Moderately controls recoil

Perk Icon

Corkscrew Rifling

Balanced barrel. • Slightly increases range and stability • Slightly increases handling speed

Perk Icon

Chambered Compensator

Stable barrel attachment. • Increases stability • Moderately controls recoil • Slightly decreases handling speed

Perk Icon

Arrowhead Brake

Lightly vented barrel. • Greatly controls recoil • Increases handling speed

