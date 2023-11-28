Welcome to the new beta.  Found a bug or issue? Report it here.

Destiny 2 Wishbearer Title Guide – All Triumphs for Season of the Wish Title

Want to get your hands on the Destiny 2 Wishbearer title? Here's how!

Jack Grimshaw

The new season means a new title, and Season of the Wish is no exception. You can hop on Destiny 2 and start progressing your way through triumphs to get the Wishbearer title. Titles will appear under your character's name in-game and provide a way to show off your accomplishments. To unlock a title, you will need to complete all 10 associated triumphs. 

In Destiny 2’s lore, being a Wishbearer might be problematic, as it implies that an Ahamkara has fulfilled one of your desires, and that often has unintended, fatal consequences. Hopefully, the wish you bear came from the Wall of Wishes, which protects you from the twisted interpretation of your wishes. 

Wishbearer title_destiny 2_fanbyte.png

Wishbearer Required Triumphs

  1. The Parting Glass - Complete the quest "Wishing All the Best." (All seven weeks) Wishing All the Best is the seasonal questline for Season of the Wish and will last several weeks as players hunt down Riven’s eggs.
  2. Bonus Action - Complete and acquire all 10 Seasonal bonuses.
  3. O Guardian Mine - Reset your rank with the Spirit of Riven. Players can find the Spirit of Riven at the HELM.
  4. Lair Crawler - Complete 50 pathways in Riven's Lair. Completing pathways in The Coil grants increased progress. Players can access Riven’s Lair seasonal activity from the HELM.
  5. Riven's Relics - Open 50 chests in Riven's Lair and The Coil.
  6. Rolled Stats - Purchase 40 Dragon's Gifts in The Coil using Fused Wishing Glass. Fused Wishing Glass is a new currency that can be used to purchase Dragon Gifts. Each Gift provides a small buff in seasonal activities, such as a 20% reduction in incoming boss damage. There are 24 in total, split across three tiers. The Gifts available for purchase will rotate daily.
  7. Weapon Proficiency - Defeat 1,500 combatants in the Dreaming City. Targets defeated in Seasonal activities award additional progress.
  8. Heroic Effort - Complete a run of The Coil.
  9. Familiar Felines - Find the 14 Queen's visitors. There are 14 Starcats that players can find, and this triumph rewards players with the Exotic Wyrmguard Ghost Shell.
  10. Finally, there is one Triumph that has yet to be revealed. 

While it may not be possible to finish the triumphs just yet, there’s plenty to do as you work your way to becoming a Wishbearer.

Jack Grimshaw

Jack Grimshaw is a freelance writer whose words have appeared on Prima Games, NME, PCGamesN, Red Bull, and Dexerto. Currently, he has over 2000 hours in Destiny 2 (on Steam, not including the many Battlenet Hours). He may have been late to Destiny, only jumping in when Rise of Iron released, but since then it has dominated his life. He is usually either in Destiny 2, Arma 3, or noodling around with all kinds of C# shenanigans. If he is away from his PC he is either painting high price plastic or watering too many house plants.

