All New Exotics in Destiny 2 Season of the Wish

Destiny 2 Season of the Wish has arrived, and as usual, some of the first items on most Guardian wish lists are powerful new Exotic weapons and armor. This time around players will see the return of a fan-favorite rocket launcher from Destiny 1, a brand trap-setting bow, and a potential surprise from the brand new dungeon.

Dragon's Breath Rocket Launcher

Right off bat we get a blast from the past. Dragon’s Breath was last seen in Destiny 1, and makes its long-awaited return. This is earned through season pass rewards, coming at Rank 35 for the free pass holders, and Rank 1 on the paid track. Like its Destiny 1 iteration, this launcher is focused on creating pools of flames for AOE damage.

Composite Propellant - Rockets embed themselves in struck targets and periodically eject incendiary fuel that inflicts Scorch. The longer this weapon goes without firing, the more fuel the next rocket contains. High Octane - Igniting nearby targets partially replenishes fuel. This weapon refills itself from reserves upon gaining maximum fuel.

The Dragon’s Breath catalyst adds the following perk:

Pyromancer - This weapon replenishes fuel faster. Defeating targets with this weapon causes them to periodically drop Firesprites.

Wish-Keeper Bow

Wish-Keeper is an all new Exotic bow that comes from the upcoming Starcrossed mission, which arrives on December 19. This is a very unique weapon, arriving as the only Strand bow in the game. The perks are geared towards strategic play, with an emphasis on creating traps.

Snareweaver - Precision hits and final blows build energy towards a Snareweaver arrow that can be fired from the hip. On impact, Snareweaver arrows create a pattern of traps that suspend nearby targets. Silkbound Slayer - This weapon deals bonus damage to suspended targets. Gain faster draw time for a short duration when you suspend a target from and source or damage a suspended target with this weapon.

Wish-Keeper will also be craftable, offering Guardians an opportunity to customize the bow with their preferred strings, fletchings, and grips.

Dungeon Exotic

A new dungeon called Warlord's Ruin arrives on Friday, and if history is any indication that will mean a dedicated Warlord’s Ruin Exotic weapon of some sort. Check back once that is live, Guardians never take long to find the best new gear, and we will tell you all about it.

What about Exotic armor?

While the Season of the Wish brought many Exotic armor changes, new pieces weren’t part of it. There are currently no new Exotic armor pieces to chase. Instead, maybe consider going after that cool new Wishbearer Title.