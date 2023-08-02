PUBLISHED
UPDATED
Destiny 2 Crucible Maps List - Active & Vaulted (2024)
About the Authors
Saniya Ahmed
Saniya Ahmed is an editor at Fanbyte covering Destiny 2 news, guides, and feature stories. She’s a long-time Destiny player who loves the game for its lore and is a Hunter main. Her bylines include GameSpot, IGN, WIRED, Game Informer, and more.
Dillon Skiffington
Dillon is the Senior Game Guides Editor at Fanbyte. He's been writing about video games for 15 years and has thousands of hours logged in FFXIV and hundreds of hours in Destiny 2.
Newest