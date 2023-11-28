How To Get Dragon’s Breath and Its Catalyst in Destiny 2 — Old Flame Quest Guide

Season of the Wish is here and its seasonal Exotic is an old flame. The Dragon’s Breath Exotic rocket launcher is returning to Destiny 2 with some fiery changes and improvements from its Destiny 1 days. Here’s a guide on how players can get Dragon’s Breath and its catalyst.

Players can get Dragon’s Breath from Season of the Wish’s season pass. Players who own Season of the Wish can immediately claim it from the season pass as it is the reward at XP Rank 1. Free-to-play players can claim Dragon’s Breath at Rank 35.

Dragon’s Breath is a Solar Exotic rocket launcher where rockets spread fire upon impact. Its intrinsic trait “Composite Propellent” makes rockets track enemies and embed the rockets in them as they eject incendiary fuel. The longer the weapon goes without firing, the more fuel the weapon has. The fuel can be tracked by a meter with five slots, meaning that there can be up to five units of fuel in a rocket. Its High Octane Exotic trait refunds fuel upon causing ignitions and refills the magazine completely upon achieving maximum fuel.

Old Flame Quest Steps - Dragon's Breath Catalyst

To get the Exotic catalyst for Dragon’s Breath, players will need to talk to Banshee-44 at the Tower. He will give players a quest for the catalyst called “An Old Flame.” Here are the quest objectives:

Step 1

The first step of the quest requires players to defeat 50 enemies with Scorch damage and defeat five bosses.

Step 2

The second step of the quest requires players to obtain 200 calibration data and 450 defeat targets with Dragon’s Breath. Calibration occurs when players complete Vanguard Operations, Crucible and Gambit matches or Seasonal playlist activities. Higher-tier Nightfall completions, Crucible and Gambit wins, and defeating Guardians provide additional progress.

Upon completing these two steps, players can return to Banshee-44 and receive the Dragon’s Breath catalyst. The Exotic catalyst adds the “Pyromancer” trait to Dragon’s Breath, which allows the weapon to replenish its fuel faster and causes defeated enemies to drop Firesprites.