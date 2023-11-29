Destiny 2 Final Wish Guide - Walkthrough & Quest Steps

Just like previous seasons, Destiny 2’s Season of the Wish kicked off by throwing the player right into the action with a new story mission that sets up the big conflict for the coming months. In the season’s opening cinematic narrated by the Awoken queen Mara Sov, we learn that Savathun made a secret wish to Riven, the last Ahamkara wish dragon who died during the Last Wish raid, to pursue the Witness.

The Final Wish Quest Walkthrough

The opening mission has players defend Riven’s resting place from invading Vex and claim the piece of her body needed for the ritual to conjure the Ahamkara’s spirit. Thus begins the short Final Wish quest.

Step 1: Conjure Riven in the Dreaming City

“Final Wish” mission completed

Enter the Dreaming City

Season of the Wish’s opening cinematic explains that Savathun’s true wish was to pursue the Witness, and the only way to complete it is to conjure the Ahamkara Riven’s spirit to grant the wish. So the player is thrust right into the Dreaming City to defend it from Vex of the Sol Divisive. The Awoken Queen’s Techeuns have already evacuated with Riven’s Heart, but you have to clean up the mess before it gets out of control with Petra and Crow over comms.

Head into the Keep and follow your objective marker to the right and upstairs to encounter Vex in The Hall of Two Souls.

Find Riven’s Resting Place and Retrieve Its Remains

Your objective will shift to “Find Riven’s Resting Place” which is within the Keep of Voices. Sweep the room and make your way up and to the left to find the Gatekeeper Minotaur. That will unlock the force field around the box-shaped power sources blocking your progress forward.

Petra explains over comms that the Techeuns need a fragment of Riven’s remains to cast their spell to conjure the Ahamkara’s spirit. Follow the hallways forward until you reach a room with statues and an energy beam that will carry you upward. Some Harpies will be waiting for you and more Vex in the room beyond, including another Gatekeeper. With them all eliminated, destroy the two Vex nodes powering the force field and continue towards The Queenswalk area. Riven’s remains are just ahead, but you’ll have to defend them against several waves of Vex.

Just keep your back to Riven, and don’t let anything past you. When the dust settles, hop up to the Ahamkara’s face and rip out a tooth. An invulnerable Quantum Wyvern will pursue you as you make your escape. Do your best to ignore it as you take out the other Vex that spawn — or ignore everybody and make a dash. Once you reach the elevator, Mara Sov will praise you and urge you to bring the tooth to the Techeuns.

Conjure Riven and Make the Wish

Once you drop off the tooth in a large chalice next to a Techeun, Mara says that your Deepsight can reveal Savathun’s Final Wish, so head down the stairs and through a portal to the Tower of Opened Eyes to make the wish. It’ll reveal four symbols on the magical board of circles. Shoot all four of them with any weapon to overhear Mara Sov execute the spell. Riven speaks and refuses outright on account of the Vanguard killing her. Riven claims there are “many” of her eggs hidden, including one in Savathun’s Spire, and she might be convinced to help if the future of her species is ensured.

Mara Sov tentatively agrees to track down Riven’s eggs in exchange for granting the Final Wish.

Step 2: Speak to Mara

Debriefed with Mara Sov in the HELM

You’ll spawn directly into the HELM to speak with Mara Sov, who’s taken up residence in a pop-up throne on the east wing of the base, currently called “Wing of the Wish.” The Queen of the Awoken laments the fact that the Dreaming City’s curse cannot be broken as Ahamkara wishes cannot be undone. She tasks you with being her operative to “carve a path” towards ensuring that your forces can follow the Witness by completing the Final Wish. You’re to cooperate with Riven while she thinks of another plan.

Then she gives you the seasonal artifact called Queensfoil Censer, which combines Awoken and Ahamkara magics that “mingle in the mist” that rises from it. This also triggers Season of the Wish’s ongoing weekly story quest called “Wishing All the Best,” which mostly involves tracking down Riven’s eggs and defending Riven’s Lair from various threats.

Completing the Final Wish quest takes players to the main Season of the Wish questline called Wishing All The Best.