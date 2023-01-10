FFXIV Bard Job Guide (Patch 6.5)

Mills has been a freelance writer for Fanbyte for over a year and has been a lifelong fan of all things gaming, particularly the Final Fantasy franchise. After playing his favorite iteration in the series, Final Fantasy VIII, for the first time in 1999, he's completed nearly every Final Fantasy game since. He began playing Final Fantasy XIV since the release of Heavensward, where he's since clocked almost 8,000 hours and serves as an in-game mentor.