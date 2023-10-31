Welcome to the new beta.  Found a bug or issue? Report it here.

FINAL FANTASY XIVGUIDES

PUBLISHED

How to Unlock Aloalo Island Variant and Criterion Dungeon in FFXIV

Explore the mysteries of Aloalo Island in this new Variant Dungeon!

Michael Hassall

Aloalo Island is a brand new Variant Dungeon series added in Final Fantasy XIV Patch 6.51. The dungeon takes players to a tropical destination off the shores of Thravanir, where they must battle strange creatures to uncover the mysteries of the island.

The third Variant Dungeon added to the game — like The Sil’dihn Subterrane and Mount Rokkon before it — Aloalo Island has a Variant, Criterion, and Criterion (Savage) iteration with an increasing challenge. The Variant is a branching path dungeon that has 12 different paths. Meanwhile, the Criterion and Criterion (Savage) varieties are party-matched and more difficult content for players to brave. The Savage variety even has a World First Race taking place on release. 

How to unlock the Aloalo Island Variant Dungeon in FFXIV

FFXIV Aloalo Island
The Aloalo Island Variant Dungeon is unlocked in Old Sharlayan (X: 12.0 Y: 13.3) by completing the quest “Stranger from Paradise” where you’ll need to talk with Shallow Moor about a strange island. This quest will send you to Thravanir, where the access to the Dungeon is located. 

You’ll also need to make sure you’re level 90, and have an average Item Level of 605 or above. Additionally, you’ll also need to have completed the Main Story Quest “A Satrap’s Duty”, the final MSQ quest of the 6.1 patch.

How to Unlock Another Aloalo Island Criterion Dungeon in FFXIV

ffxiv-aloalo-island-2.jpg
To unlock the Criterion Dungeon version of Aloalo Island, you’ll need complete at least one run of the Aloalo Island Variant Dungeon in order to complete the quest “Stranger from Paradise.” Once this quest is completed, you can speak to Osmon in Old Sharlayan (X: 11.9 Y: 13.3) to unlock the Criterion Dungeon. There is a minimum Item Level of 640 to access the Another Aloalo Island Criterion Dungeon.

How to Unlock Another Aloalo Island Criterion Dungeon (Savage) in FFXIV

Another_Aloalo_Island1.jpg
Just like with the Criterion Dungeon, Another Aloalo Island (Savage) requires the completion of the previous tier of the dungeon. That means completing the Another Aloalo Island Criterion Dungeon with a party of four players. Once you’ve completed this, you can once again head to Osmon in Old Sharlayan (X: 11.9 Y: 13.3) to unlock Another Aloalo Island (Savage).

Michael Hassall

After giving up a "real" job in Marketing in 2019, Michael started working as esports, gaming, and entertainment journalist and hasn't looked back. He lives in the UK, but wishes he lived in Eorzea, having spent 5,000 hours there. When not dutifully grinding Tomestones and being designated furniture crafter for his FC, he enjoys travel to warm places, cold drinks, light reading, and heavy metal.

