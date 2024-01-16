Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Arms
Smaragdine Knuckles
Pugilist's Arm - Item Level 430
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
85
Physical Damage
72.53
Auto-attack
2.56
Delay
Details
Classes
PGL MNK - Lv. 80
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
709 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+148
Vitality
+151
Critical Hit
+149
Direct Hit Rate
+104
Materia
Repairs
level
Blacksmith Lv. 70
resource
Grade 7 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
430
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Blacksmith
Materials
Emerald Plating
2
Alumina Whetstone
2
Tungsten Steel Ingot
2
Dwarven Mythril Ingot
2
Kingcraft Demimateria
2
Crystals
Fire Cluster
2
Earth Cluster
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
80
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
2050
Max Quality
7900
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
1990
Craftsmanship
2140
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
