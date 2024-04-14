Articles
Final Fantasy XIVInfinite CraftDragon's Dogma 2Stardew ValleyPokemonDestiny 2PalworldElden RingAnimal Crossing New HorizonsNo Man's Sky
0Comments
FINAL FANTASY XIVGUIDES

PUBLISHED

How to Download and Use the FFXIV Dawntrail Benchmark

See how your PC measures up to Dawntrail's new graphical update.

Michael Hassall

About the Author

Michael Hassall

After giving up a "real" job in Marketing in 2019, Michael started working as esports, gaming, and entertainment journalist and hasn't looked back. He lives in the UK, but wishes he lived in Eorzea, having spent 5,000 hours there. When not dutifully grinding Tomestones and being designated furniture crafter for his FC, he enjoys travel to warm places, cold drinks, light reading, and heavy metal.

Newest

Related Posts

How to Buy and Subscribe To FFXIV
Michael Hassall
How to Participate in the FFXIV Xbox Series X|S Open Beta Test
Michael Hassall
FFXIV Tips Guide - 48 Things The Game Doesn't Tell You
Nerium