How to Get the Statice's Wings Fashion Accessory in FFXIV

Statice, the notorious fairy with a gun from Aloalo Island, immediately garnered attention among the Final Fantasy XIV community when first revealed because of her design, the fact she had a mount based on her, and now because of her wings. Statice’s Wings aren’t the first fairy-type wings added to FFXIV, but they’re certainly one of the nicest looking.

But to unlock Statice’s Wings for yourself, you’ll need to enter Aloalo Island and challenge Statice herself. Or at least, you'll need to brave at least two of the bosses of the mysterious island. Here’s how to unlock the Statice's Wings fashion accessory in FFXIV.

How to unlock the Statice's Wings Fashion Accessory in FFXIV

Screengrab by Fanbyte via Square Enix

Statice's Wings are obtained by trading three Aloalo Potsherds to Trisassant in Old Sharlayan (X: 12.0, Y: 13.3). Trisassant is the Guildship Exchange NPC, and trades Potsherds, a currency obtained from Variant Dungeons, for unlockables.

To obtain three Aloalo Potsherds, you’ll need to complete at least one run of the Aloalo Island Variant Dungeon in order to first unlock the ability to trade Potsherds with Trisassant. You’ll obtain one Aloalo Potsherd from the first boss chest, and two from the second boss. As a result, you’ll only need one complete run to obtain Statice’s Wings. Alternatively, you could rush the first boss, then exit out, and repeat three times, although this may not be much quicker than simply completing the run.

Another way to grab Statice’s Wings is to just purchase them off the market board. Statice’s Wings are tradable and marketable, and can be placed on the market board. At the time of writing, they currently sell for around 300,000 gil or more, depending on the World or Data Center. As a result, it may be best to run the Variant Dungeon instead of purchasing them until the price comes down.