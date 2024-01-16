Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Toy Box
Tabletop - Item Level 136
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
A toy box that is opened by sliding several interlocking pieces of wood. ※One per estate only.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
30 gil
Repairs
level
Carpenter Lv. 1
resource
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
136
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Carpenter
Materials
Wing Glue
4
Cedar Lumber
4
Stuffed Moogle
4
Toy Box Schema
4
Stuffed Ahriman
4
Dark Chestnut Lumber
4
Crystals
Ice Crystal
4
Wind Crystal
4
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
55
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
380
Max Quality
1175
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
502
Craftsmanship
539
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
