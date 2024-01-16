Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Toy Box

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A toy box that is opened by sliding several interlocking pieces of wood. ※One per estate only.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Carpenter

Materials
Item Icon
Wing Glue
4
Item Icon
Cedar Lumber
4
Item Icon
Stuffed Moogle
4
Item Icon
Toy Box Schema
4
Item Icon
Stuffed Ahriman
4
Item Icon
Dark Chestnut Lumber
4
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Crystal
4
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
4
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

