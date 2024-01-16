Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Toy Box Schema

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A detailed design document outlining the absurdly complex steps required to craft a toy box.

Attributes

Crafting

Related Posts

Xenogears to Xenoblade: A 99 Potions Retrospective
Paul Tamayo
FFXIV Patch 6.1 Has New Mounts and Minions, Like a Nier Pod and Nero Toy Car
Mike Williams
Taito’s New FFXIV Faux Commander Plush Stares Directly Into Your Soul
Michael Hassall