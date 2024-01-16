Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Item Icon

Dark Chestnut Lumber

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

Details

Processed dark chestnut lumber.

Attributes

Crafting

Carpenter

Materials
Item Icon
Dark Chestnut Log
5
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
4
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

Related Posts

FFXIV Anima Relic Weapon Guide: How to Get Unidentifiable Items
Mike Williams
FFXIV Augmented Dragonsung Tools Guide - Unlock Pickaxe, Rod, & More
Shikhu
FFXIV Dark Knight Job Guide (Patch 6.5)
Mills Webster