[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Stuffed Ahriman

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

Although it doesn't fly, its petrifying gaze is certain to keep would-be burglars at bay.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Weaver

Materials
Item Icon
Dew Thread
5
Item Icon
Ahriman Tears
5
Item Icon
Undyed Velveteen
5
Item Icon
Exquisite Buttons
5
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Shard
4
Item Icon
Lightning Shard
4
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

