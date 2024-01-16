Games
Stuffed Ahriman
Tabletop - Item Level 40
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
Although it doesn't fly, its petrifying gaze is certain to keep would-be burglars at bay.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
60 gil
Repairs
level
Weaver Lv. 1
resource
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
40
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Weaver
Materials
Dew Thread
5
Ahriman Tears
5
Undyed Velveteen
5
Exquisite Buttons
5
Crystals
Wind Shard
4
Lightning Shard
4
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
40
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
138
Max Quality
700
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
68
Craftsmanship
136
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
