FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Materials
Wing Glue
Reagent - Item Level 136
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
Details
An adhesive substance created by boiling down the leathery wings of bats, wyverns, and imps.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
3 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Alchemist
Materials
Wyvern Wing
2
Ahriman Wing
2
Dhalmel Saliva
2
Crystals
Water Crystal
4
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
55
Total Crafted
1
Durability
35
Difficulty
190
Max Quality
1880
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
502
Craftsmanship
539
