FFXIV Fêtes Guide

In Final Fantasy XIV, the Ishgardian Restoration is one of the most in-depth and complex parts of crafting and gathering content, with dozens of aspects to it. One of those is Fêtes, a kind of celebration piece of content that takes place in The Firmament.

Fêtes are both a pun on FATEs, the familiar leveling content you’ll find throughout FFXIV, and the final part of the Ishgardian Restorations’ cycle. While the Restoration was current content, a series of FATEs would be triggered as the reconstruction of Ishgard was ongoing. These would occur as each server reached the next stage of their individual Restoration. But, after the Restoration was complete, Fêtes took their place and instead act as a celebration of the success.

Ishgardian Restoration Fêtes Guide

Fêtes occur as part of a Skyrise Celebration, which happens once every two days (real-world time) in the Firmament. During a Skyrise Celebration, Fêtes will happen twelve times daily, with one series of Fetes every two hours.

During the Fêtes period, five FATEs will take place, and if you complete them, you’ll earn Fête Presents, Fête Tokens, and Skybuilder’s Scrips. If you complete a Fête FATE with a gold participation score, you’ll receive two Fête Presents and 100 Skybuilder’s Scrips. You can earn up to 10 Fête Presents and 500 Skybuilder’s Scrips in one series of Fêtes.

Here are the required number of turn-ins/points to get a gold medal in each Fête event:

A Twist of Fête: 6

Made of Softer Stuff: 3

Shear-a-Yak: 4

Toy Hunter: 4

Presents of Mind: 6

FFXIV Fête completion guides

A Twist of Fête guide

Screenshot by Fanbyte/Square Enix

Twist of Fête takes place at X: 11.4 Y: 8.3 in The Firmament and is a simple emote copying game. Three mascot characters will perform their signature emote, and you’ll have to do the same emote back to them. You’ll need to target the NPC and do the emote, which will be bound to your normal primary hotbar. Copy six emotes correctly, and then you can move on. You don’t need to complete the entire FATE, just six, and you’ll get your full rewards.

Made of Softer Stuff Guide

Screenshot by Fanbyte/Square Enix

Made of Softer Stuff takes place in The Firmament, X: 11.2, Y: 13.2. This Fête FATE has you construct and deliver giant cuddly Moogle toys to give away. It’s a simple craft and fetch quest, and all you need to do is interact with the items in the correct order. You need to do this three times to get the maximum score, so make three Moogles, then move on.

Shear-a-Yak guide

Screenshot by Fanbyte/Square Enix

Another self-explanatory FATE, in Shear-a-Yak, you shear a Yak (The Firmament, X: 7.8, Y: 8.2). Shear the Yak, then pick up the three fallen pieces of Yak Fur. Once you’ve collected three, drop them off at the collection point. Do this four times, and you’ve completed the FATE.

Toy Hunter guide

Screenshot by Fanbyte/Square Enix

Toy Hunter (The Firmament, X: 9.8, Y: 11.2) is a game of random chance. You must select and interact with the toy boxes spread around the area. Once you interact with one, there’s a chance you’ll transform into a Perky Pig. If you do, you won’t have collected a present, and you’ll need to try and collect another. Once you’ve collected a present, head to the delivery NPC. Repeat this four times, and you’ll get the golden reward.

Presents of Mind guide

Screenshot by Fanbyte/Square Enix

Presents of Mind is another memory game/puzzle that requires you to give the right gifts to the right NPCs. These gifts will be clearly labeled in one of three ways: “Gifts for Merchants,” “Gifts for Crafters,” or “Gifts for Children.” The NPCs will have a name that hints at which gift you need to give them or will be a Child. Give six of the correct gifts, and then enjoy your rewards.

Ishgardian Restoration Fête rewards

Screenshot by Fanbyte/Square Enix

The primary rewards from the Fêtes are Fête Presents. Fête Presents will drop a random prize when activated, which can include Dyes, minions from the Heavensward expansion, Barding, rewards from the Ishgardian Restoration, and rarely, the exclusive Antelope Stag Horn, which allows you to summon the Antelope Stag Mount.

Most commonly, though, they drop Fête Tokens, 30 of which can be used to summon the Antelope Stag Horn. Completing Fêtes with the highest rating also rewards 100 Skybuilder’s Scrips per completion, which can be exchanged for multiple rewards.