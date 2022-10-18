Destiny 2 Ghost Writer Title Guide – Festival of the Lost Seal Triumphs

Destiny 2’s Festival of the Lost celebration has returned, so it’s time to slap on your mech costume and clear out the Haunted Sectors. Similar to last year, players will be dropped into Haunted Lost Sectors where they need to vanquish hordes of enemies, gather candy, and eventually defeat a boss at the end. It’s a rather short event activity, but one that is often quite chaotic and will serve as a great way to level up weapons. Just like the Solstice of Heroes event, there’s a new collection of triumphs to complete that will unlock the Ghost Writer title. So if you’re a seal collector like me, here’s everything you’ll need to go do to earn the Ghost Writer title in Destiny 2:

Similar to the previous event seal there are 18 different triumphs, but you only need to complete 16 of them for the title. There are also four triumphs that you’ll need to complete to specifically gild this title.

Cryptozoologist: Use a Manifested Page to restore a chapter in the “Tales of the Forgotten – Vol 2.”

Bookworm I: Use a Manifested Page to restore 9 chapters in the "Tales of the Forgotten – Vol 2."

Bookworm II: Use a Manifested Page to restore 18 chapters in the "Tales of the Forgotten – Vol 2."

Bookworm III: Use a Manifested Page to restore 27 chapters in the "Tales of the Forgotten – Vol 2."

Heads Will Roll: Defeat 100 Headless Ones in Haunted Sectors.

Local Haunts: Complete 3 Haunted Moon, Haunted Nessus, Haunted Europa, and Haunted EDZ in the Haunted Sectors playlist.

Candy Corner: Earn 17,500 Candy.

Mystery Meet: Purchase Epic Mystery Grab Bags from Eva.

Sniperstition: Defeat combatants with sniper rifles.

Automatic Transmission: Defeat combatants with auto rifles.

Third Shot's a Charm: Defeat combatants with pulse rifles.

Shocking Conclusion: Defeat combatants with Arc energy.

Occult Ritual: Complete ritual activities, including strikes, Crucible matches, and Gambit matches.

Strike the Deck: Complete Vanguard Ops or Ketchcrash activities.

Masked Bandit: Earn Candy in Crucible or Gambit matches while wearing a Festival of the Lost mask.

Happy Haunting Ground: Complete 35 Haunted Sectors.

Gilded Triumphs

One of Many: Defeat all Headless Ones in the Haunted Moon, Haunted Nessus, Haunted Europa, and Haunted EDZ Sectors.

Masked Mayhem: Complete dungeons, raids, Grandmaster Nightfalls, Master Nightfalls, or rounds of Trials of Osiris while wearing a Festival of the Lost mask.

Deathless One: Complete the Haunted Moon, Haunted Nessus, Haunted Europa, and Haunted EDZ Sectors without dying.

Sweet Tooth: Earn 30,000 Candy.

When it comes to completing these triumphs, most of them will be done by just participating in the event’s reward loop. To maximize your time, make sure to always have either an auto rifle, sniper rifle, or pulse rifle equipped along with an Arc subclass. This will let you make progress towards four of the triumphs while you go through other activities such as Ketchcrash, Crucible matches, or the Haunted Sectors.

The only major grind for this title will be earning enough Manifested pages to complete the Tales of the Forgotten – Vol 2. It’s not as simple as one Manifested Pages unlocks one chapter in this book. Some chapters require multiple pages, meaning it will take a lot of time to unlock everything. Because of this, I recommend grinding out your Spectral Pages whenever you have a chance, as that’s going to be the toughest portion of this quest. Not due to the difficulty, but the sheer grind of completing all the activities needed to earn enough pages.