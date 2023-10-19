Heads Will Roll Event Challenge Bug Has a Workaround in Destiny 2

The Festival of the Lost 2023 in Destiny 2 is experiencing a bumpy release, to say the least. After a couple of hours of delay at launch, players noticed that one of the major Festival objectives was bugged, preventing them from completing Triumphs and collecting their rewards. That is the case with the Heads Will Roll event challenge in the event card.

“We're currently investigating an issue where defeating Headless Ones in regular Haunted Lost Sectors aren't counting toward the "Heads Will Roll" Event Challenge,” the Bungie Help account tweeted. While the developer is currently working on a solution, it presents a workaround where defeating Headless Ones in the Legend version of the Haunted Sector to progress through the challenge. Be sure to check the Bungie Help account for any future updates.

However, defeating the Headless Ones, let alone surviving the Legend Haunted Sector is no easy task. It is possible for players at the Power 1830+ level requirement, but maybe not for casual Destiny 2 players. Heads Will Roll has Guardians defeat 100 Headless Ones in any Haunted Sector level, requiring players to complete the activity multiple times. This will come naturally by taking part in this Festival of the Lost activity since this is the way you get to collect both the new Eerie Engrams as well as manifesting Spectral Pages.

Completing the event challenge rewards players with the Tormentor mask, 25 Legendary Shards, and an Event Ticket.

For now, focus on collecting Manifested Pages and earning those Eerie Engrams. Festival of the Lost has a lot more going for it with the newly added weapon focusing at Eva Levante called Hocus Focusing and Festival of the Lost insect-themed ornaments. You can also farm Candy or work towards the Ghost Writer Title. There’s new loot to get too like the Acosmic grenade launcher, the Lost Memento, the Magical Transformation shader, and the Exotic Nyxpterón ship.