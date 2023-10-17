How to Get the Festival of the Lost Insect Armor Ornament In Destiny 2

Ahead of Festival of the Lost 2023, Bungie held a poll asking players to choose their favorite armor ornament out of two different insect-themed sets. For Titans and Hunters, a majority of players chose the spider set with creepy eyes and crawly legs, and Warlocks have the glowy, stinging beetle one. Finally, players can get these universal ornaments in Destiny 2.

Head to the Eververse store to purchase the Festival of the Lost universal ornament set. On the first page, you should find all of the Halloween-themed items that are up for sale, and among the is the ornament set for 1500 Silver. There is no Bright Dust alternative. Hunters get the Mygalomorph set, Warlocks get the Carapace set, and Titan have the Crawling Chaos set.

You can also purchase Festival of the Lost dinosaur and mecha-themed ornaments from previous years. Players looking to jump into Festival of the Lost and earn armor cosmetics, well, there isn't much. Besides new paper masks of Disciple Calus, Nimbus, Mara Sov, a Pouka, the Tormentor and more, spooky gear is reserved for the Eververse Store. Eververse is also selling past Festival of the Lost shaders for 300 Bright Dust.

However, the Event Card has a new shader and an Exotic ship that players can earn by completing Triumph challenges. In addition to the Event Card, you can work towards the Ghost Writer Title. There's so much to do in this year's Festival of the Lost with the newly added weapon focusing at Eva Levante called Hocus Focusing and Legend Haunted Lost Sectors. You can also farm Candy and the new Eerie Engrams, which give you Legendary loot and Exotic gear. The Eerie Engrams have a chance of dropping the Festival of the Lost-exclusive Memento too, a consumable shader you can apply on crafted weapons.