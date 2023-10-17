How to Get the Festival of the Lost Memento in Destiny 2

One of the This Week in Destiny blog posts highlighted new features and gear coming to Destiny 2's Festival of the Lost. Besides the new Acosmic grenade launcher, Bungie has another treat in store for players, a brand new Memento — which gives off a sleek car look — exclusive to Festival of the Lost. Here’s a guide on what the Memento is, how players can get it.

How to Get the Festival of the Lost Memento

This Memento drops randomly from Eerie Engrams. Players can obtain Eerie Engrams by completing Haunted Lost Sectors, but Legend Haunted Lost Sectors, which are a brand-new addition to Festival of the Lost, have an increased chance to drop Eerie Engrams.

Bungie stated in the blog that this Memento won’t drop immediately and that it will only become obtainable once players complete Triumph challenges that are part of the Festival of the Lost event — the "Twilight" Triumph can be found in the Season of the Witch tab.

Twilight Triumph Solution

Destiny 2 players have reportedly found the solution for the mysterious Twilight Triumph. First, complete the Fallen SABER strike on the Cosmodrome with the Clovis Bray mask equipped. Defeat 100 combatants on Neomuna with the Nimbus mask, and then perform 25 finishers in Legend Haunted Sectors with Tormentor Mask equipped.

Players will only be able to hold one Festival of the Lost Memento until they apply it to another weapon, as this is a one-time use consumable. This is the first Memento we’ve gotten ever since Mementos were introduced with Destiny 2: The Witch Queen expansion. So far we have three Mementos in the game, each of which drops from the Gambit, Nightfall and Trials of the Osiris playlists.

If you’re unfamiliar with Mementos, these are unique shaders — also animated to some degree — that only apply to weapons crafted or reshaped at the Relic on Mars. Also, these shaders will only unlock for weapons that have reached weapon level 30.

Festival of the Lost has a lot more going for it with the newly added weapon focusing at Eva Levante called Hocus Focusing and Festival of the Lost insect-themed ornaments. You can also farm Candy or work towards the Ghost Writer Title.