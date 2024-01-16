Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Tigerskin Jackboots of Healing
Feet - Item Level 273
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
181
Magic Defense
104
Defense
Details
Classes
CNJ WHM SCH AST SGE - Lv. 64
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
322 gil
Bonuses
Mind
+54
Vitality
+51
Spell Speed
+38
Determination
+54
Materia
Repairs
level
Leatherworker Lv. 54
resource
Grade 7 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
273
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Leatherworker
Materials
Rubber
4
Kudzu Cloth
4
Kudzu Thread
4
Tiger Leather
4
Grade 1 Reisui of Mind
4
Crystals
Wind Crystal
4
Earth Crystal
4
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
65
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
830
Max Quality
3150
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
1020
Craftsmanship
1050
