FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Item Icon

Kudzu Cloth

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

Details

Several yalms of undyed kudzu cloth wrapped around a short wooden distaff.

Attributes

Crafting

Weaver

Materials
Item Icon
Kudzu Thread
1
Item Icon
Ruby Cotton Yarn
1
Crystals
Item Icon
Lightning Crystal
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

