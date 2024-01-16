Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Materials
Rubber
Reagent - Item Level 3
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
Details
Pliable rubber made from latex.
Available for Purchase with gil
Yes
Sale Price
13 gil
Sells for
1 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Alchemist
Materials
Latex
1
Crystals
Water Shard
1
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
7
Total Crafted
1
Durability
40
Difficulty
18
Max Quality
152
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
25
Craftsmanship
50
