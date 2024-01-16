Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Earth Crystal

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A crystalline manifestation of aetheric earth energy.

Attributes

Crafting

Related Posts

FFXIV Animated Relic Weapon Guide (and How to Get Luminous Crystals)
Mike Williams
FFXIV Soot Black Dye Guide - Where to Get It & What It's Really Worth
Mike Williams
Stardew Valley Gifts Guide - Everyone's Favorite Gifts
Sam Desatoff,Dillon Skiffington