FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Item Icon

Tiger Leather

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

Details

A large piece of cured tiger skin.

Attributes

Crafting

Leatherworker

Materials
Item Icon
Tiger Skin
1
Item Icon
Gyr Abanian Alumen
1
Crystals
Item Icon
Earth Crystal
4
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

