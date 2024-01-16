Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Materials
Tiger Leather
Leather - Item Level 273
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
Details
A large piece of cured tiger skin.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
3 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Leatherworker
Materials
Tiger Skin
1
Gyr Abanian Alumen
1
Crystals
Earth Crystal
4
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
64
Total Crafted
1
Durability
40
Difficulty
390
Max Quality
2448
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
1013
Craftsmanship
1044
