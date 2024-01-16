Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Item Icon

Kudzu Thread

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

Details

Thick, fibrous yarn spun from kudzu vines.

Attributes

Crafting

Weaver

Materials
Item Icon
Kudzu Vine
4
Crystals
Item Icon
Lightning Crystal
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

Related Posts

FFXIV Fashion Report: Easy 80 Points This Week - April 1, 2022
Nerium
The Best FFXIV Levequests for Making Gil in Endwalker
Nerium
Reaper FFXIV 6.2 Job Guide: Opener, Rotation, Skills, and More
Paulo Kawanishi