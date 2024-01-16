Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Ruby Barding

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A suit of chocobo armor designed to resemble the Ruby Weapon.

Attributes

Crafting

Armorer

Materials
Item Icon
Ruby Plating
7
Item Icon
Dwarven Cotton
7
Item Icon
Tungsten Steel Ingot
7
Item Icon
Dwarven Mythril Ingot
7
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Crystal
7
Item Icon
Earth Crystal
7
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Required

Related Posts

All Tataru’s Grand Endeavor Quests in Final Fantasy XIV and How to Unlock Them
Mills Webster
FFXIV Ruby Red Dye Guide - Where to Get It & What It's Really Worth
Nerium
Abyssos The Fifth Circle Savage Raid Guide (P5S, FFXIV 6.2)
Andrea Shearon