Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Ruby Plating

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A hunk of crimson metal torn from the Ruby Weapon.

Attributes

Crafting

Related Posts

How to get Rubellux Weapons in Final Fantasy XIV
Mills Webster
FFXIV Ruby Red Dye Guide - Where to Get It & What It's Really Worth
Nerium
FFXIV Cherry Pink Dye Guide - Where to Get It & What It's Really Worth
Nerium