FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Item Icon

Dwarven Mythril Ingot

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

Details

An ingot of smelted dwarven mythril.

Attributes

Crafting

Armorer

Materials
Item Icon
Mythrite Ore
7
Item Icon
Dimythrite Ore
7
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Crystal
7
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested
Materials
Item Icon
Mythrite Ore
7
Item Icon
Dimythrite Ore
7
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Crystal
7
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

