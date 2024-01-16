Destiny 2
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Item Icon

Tungsten Steel Ingot

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

Details

An ingot of smelted tungsten steel.

Attributes

Crafting

Armorer

Materials
Item Icon
Tungsten Ore
2
Item Icon
Multifaceted Abrasive
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Cluster
2
Item Icon
Earth Cluster
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Required
Required For Quick Synth
Materials
Item Icon
Tungsten Ore
2
Item Icon
Multifaceted Abrasive
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Cluster
2
Item Icon
Earth Cluster
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Required
Required For Quick Synth

