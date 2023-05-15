All Tataru’s Grand Endeavor Quests in Final Fantasy XIV and How to Unlock Them

While Final Fantasy XIV’s Endwalker brought some closure to the current story arc and forced players everywhere to ugly cry, the story never stops and the show must go on. Tataru’s Grand Endeavor was introduced in Patch 6.15, a story that follows the fan-favorite Lalafell Tataru and her newly found business venture.

Those who are looking to join Tataru in her journey as a business owner will need to complete various quest lines from each expansion since characters from those stories make appearances throughout. Here are all of the quests required for every step of Tataru’s Grand Endeavor.

Small Business, Big Dreams (Patch 6.15)

Post-Endwalker Main Scenario Quests

Newfound Adventure – The Rising Stones, Mor Dhona (X: 6.0, Y: 5.9)

Perhaps the most straightforward requirement to complete, players need to complete the Main Scenario Quest “Endwalker,” and begin the story introduced in post-patch content. “Newfound Adventure” is the first quest introduced in Patch 6.1 and kicks off Tataru’s Grand Endeavour’s storyline.

Once the requirements are met, “Small Business, Big Dreams” can be obtained by speaking to Mehdjina in Old Sharlayan (X:11.8, Y:9.8).

Soaring Profits (Patch 6.2)

Tataru’s Grand Endeavor

Small Business, Big Dreams (Patch 6.15)

Shadow of Mhach

Sky Pirates – The Pillars, Foundation (X: 14.1, Y: 10.7)

– The Pillars, Foundation (X: 14.1, Y: 10.7) To Rule the Skies – The Sea of Clouds (X: 25, Y: 5)

– The Sea of Clouds (X: 25, Y: 5) The Weeping City – The Sea of Clouds (X: 6.2, Y: 5.8)

– The Sea of Clouds (X: 6.2, Y: 5.8) Freedom for Our Skies – The Parrock, The Sea of Clouds (X: 7.0, Y: 6.9)

– The Parrock, The Sea of Clouds (X: 7.0, Y: 6.9) Where Shadows Reign – The Sea of Clouds (X: 6.2, Y: 5.8)

– The Sea of Clouds (X: 6.2, Y: 5.8) A Redbill Farewell – The Parrock, The Sea of Clouds (X: 7.0, Y: 6.9)

The Shadow of Mhach quest line is an Alliance Raid series introduced back in Heavensward, and “Soaring Profits” has the Warrior of Light reconnect with allies introduced during the aforementioned quests. Shadow of Mhach will unlock the level 60 Alliance Raids The Void Ark, The Weeping City of Mhach, and Dun Scaith, requiring their completion during their respective quests before moving on.

Once the final quest in the series, “A Redbill Farewell,” is completed, talk to Mehdjina in Old Sharlayan (X: 11.8, Y: 9.8) to begin “Soaring Profits.”

An Auspicious Opportunity (Patch 6.3)

Tataru’s Grand Endeavor

Small Business, Big Dreams (Patch 6.15)

The Four Lords

An Auspicious Encounter – The Ruby Sea (X: 5.7, Y: 15.7)

– The Ruby Sea (X: 5.7, Y: 15.7) Tortoise in Time – The Ruby Sea (X: 27.9, Y: 16.4)

– The Ruby Sea (X: 27.9, Y: 16.4) The Fire-bird Down Below – The Ruby Sea (X: 27.8, Y: 16.4)

– The Ruby Sea (X: 27.8, Y: 16.4) Surpassing the Samurai – The Ruby Sea (X: 27.8, Y: 16.4)

– The Ruby Sea (X: 27.8, Y: 16.4) The Fifth Lord – The Ruby Sea (X: 37.4, Y: 15.4)

The third quest in Tataru’s Grand Endeavor continues the pattern of characters from the Warrior of Light’s previous adventures – in this case, from “The Four Lords” Stormblood quest line – making an appearance, which means “An Auspicious Opportunity” requires its completion to unlock.

The Four Lords is chock-full of Duties in its five level 70 quests, unlocking two Dungeons – Hells’ Lid and The Swallow’s Compass – and the Trials The Jade Stoa, Hells’ Kier, and The Wreath of Snakes. Upon completion of the storyline with “The Fifth Lord,” players can find “An Auspicious Opportunity” in its usual spot by seeking out Mehdjina in Old Sharlayan (X: 11.8, 9.8).

Aggressive Expansion (Patch 6.4)

Tataru’s Grand Endeavor

Small Business, Big Dreams (Patch 6.15)

The Sorrow of Werlyt

Ruby Doomsday – The Lochs (X: 36.4, Y: 31.8)

– The Lochs (X: 36.4, Y: 31.8) Sleep Now in Sapphire – The Lochs (X: 11.3, Y: 22.5)

– The Lochs (X: 11.3, Y: 22.5) Blood of Emerald – The Lochs (X: 11.3, Y: 22.5)

– The Lochs (X: 11.3, Y: 22.5) In Memory – The Lochs (X: 11.3, Y: 22.5)

(X: 11.3, Y: 22.5) Duty in the Sky with Diamond – The Lochs (X: 11.3, Y: 22.5)

– The Lochs (X: 11.3, Y: 22.5) Forever at Your Side – Terncliff, The Lochs (X: 5.8, Y: 5.6)

Quests in Shadowbringers’ The Sorrow of Werlyt chain tackle the topic of the VIIth Imperial Legion’s follow-up to The Ultima Weapon, and the Warrior of Light’s assistance is required to stop their powerful creations. The level 80 Trials unlocked through its story – Cinder Drift, Castrum Marinum, The Cloud Deck – are unlocked and required to progress through the quest line. There’s a specific battle that pays homage to Mobile Suit Gundam, which is sure to make any fans of the series and fans of mecha absolutely giddy.

Forever in Our Hearts (Patch 6.4)

Tataru’s Grand Endeavor

Aggressive Expansion (Patch 6.4)

Patch 6.4 is the only current case of Tataru's Grand Endeavor having an immediate following quest, as Forever in Our Hearts continues where Aggressive Expansion left off and adds more to The Sorrow of Werlyt storyline.