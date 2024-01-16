Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Arms
Manganese Daggers
Rogue's Arm - Item Level 539
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
95
Physical Damage
81.07
Auto-attack
2.56
Delay
Details
Classes
ROG NIN - Lv. 86
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
709 gil
Bonuses
Vitality
+205
Dexterity
+197
Critical Hit
+133
Determination
+191
Materia
Repairs
level
Blacksmith Lv. 76
resource
Grade 8 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
539
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Blacksmith
Materials
Moon Gel
8
Manganese Ingot
8
Red Pine Lumber
8
Kumbhira Leather
8
Crystals
Fire Crystal
8
Earth Crystal
8
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
86
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
3100
Max Quality
6800
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
2451
Craftsmanship
2590
