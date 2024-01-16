Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Kumbhira Leather

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A large piece of cured kumbhira hide.

Attributes

Crafting

Leatherworker

Materials
Eblan Alumen
8
Kumbhira Skin
8
Crystals
Earth Crystal
8
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

