FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Item Icon

Manganese Ingot

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

Details

An ingot of manganese.

Attributes

Crafting

Armorer

Materials
Item Icon
Manganese Ore
8
Item Icon
Molybdenum Ore
8
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Crystal
8
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested
Materials
Item Icon
Manganese Ore
8
Item Icon
Molybdenum Ore
8
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Crystal
8
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

