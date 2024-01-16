Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Materials
Moon Gel
Reagent - Item Level 536
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
Details
A strong adhesive created by mixing together some mystery ingredients.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
5 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Alchemist
Materials
Mousse Flesh
8
Lunatender Blossom
8
Crystals
Water Crystal
8
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
85
Total Crafted
1
Durability
40
Difficulty
1500
Max Quality
6700
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
2418
Craftsmanship
2549
