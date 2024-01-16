Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Item Icon

Moon Gel

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

Details

A strong adhesive created by mixing together some mystery ingredients.

Attributes

Crafting

Alchemist

Materials
Item Icon
Mousse Flesh
8
Item Icon
Lunatender Blossom
8
Crystals
Item Icon
Water Crystal
8
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

Related Posts

All Rewards For FFXIV's The 10th Anniversary Hunt Moogle Treasure Trove
Jessica Scharnagle
Elden Ring Sorceries Tier List - Updated February 2024
placeholder
Collin MacGregor,Corey Plante
FFXIV Special Site Update Shows The Aetherfont’s New Crystal Bear Boss
Mike Williams