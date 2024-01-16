Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Materials
Red Pine Lumber
Lumber - Item Level 533
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
Details
Processed red pine lumber.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
12 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Carpenter
Materials
Red Pine Log
8
Crystals
Wind Crystal
8
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
84
Total Crafted
1
Durability
40
Difficulty
1450
Max Quality
6600
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
2388
Craftsmanship
2507
