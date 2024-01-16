Games
Hingan Cottage Roof (Kura-zukuri)
Roof - Item Level 255
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
A traditional Hingan hiraya-style tiled roof designed exclusively for use with cottages.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
176 gil
Repairs
level
Armorer Lv. 1
resource
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
255
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Armorer
Materials
Mortar
12
Mythril Plate
12
Mythrite Ingot
12
Iron Joint Plate
12
High Steel Nugget
12
Crystals
Ice Crystal
12
Earth Crystal
8
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
61
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
630
Max Quality
1395
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
968
Craftsmanship
1006
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
